US Senator Chris Van Hollen has sent a letter to Pakistan Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan, applauding the Pakistani people for their strong participation in the recent held general election and denouncing the political violence surrounding the election, urging a full investigation into reports of electoral fraud and interference.

“I applaud the millions of Pakistanis who voted on February 8 in your country’s elections. The significant turnout of Pakistani people from around the country and every walk of life speaks to the fundamental role elections play in democracies around the world,” the letter reads.

“Unfortunately, these elections were marred by political violence, allegations of unfair restrictions on political expression, and accusations US senator urges credible probe into reports of electoral fraud of vote rigging.

The senator went on to note several documented issues surrounding the election and added, “Pakistani authorities must fully investigate the allegations of fraud and electoral interference. Without a credible investigation, a new government will struggle to bring the Pakistani people together. Respecting the decision of the Pakistani people, expressed through their votes, is the only way a new government will be empowered to tackle issues facing Pakistan such as negotiating a new IMF agreement or investing to mitigate future floods.”

“Pakistan and the United States share many interests, including addressing climate change and ensuring a secure, stable, and prosperous South Asia.

As the negotiations around forming a new government in Pakistan continue, I look forward to engaging with you and others who want to see Pakistan succeed on these and other vital issues,” the senator wrote in closing.