Bilawal chooses experience: Murad to continue as Sindh CM

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari revealed the crucial appointments for key positions in the Sindh Assembly during a party meeting held on Friday. The nominations include Murad Ali Shah for Sindh Chief Minister, Owais Shah for Speaker, and Naveed Anthony for Deputy Speaker.

In his address to the party members, Bilawal expressed gratitude to the people of Sindh for their unwavering support, emphasising that the electoral success achieved was not just a victory for the PPP but a testament to the trust bestowed upon them by the citizens of the province.

“The people of Sindh have not only made us successful but have also given us a better mandate than in the past,” stated Bilawal. He went on to acknowledge that with increased expectations from the people, the PPP is committed to addressing the pressing issues faced by the province.

During his speech, Bilawal highlighted the challenges posed by the devastating floods of 2022, revealing that not only were a significant number of homes affected, but also 50 per cent of educational institutions were destroyed. In response, he assured the citizens that the PPP is dedicated to the reconstruction of these educational facilities, aiming to restore normalcy to the lives of the affected communities.

“We understand the hardships faced by our people, especially in the aftermath of the 2022 floods. We are determined to rebuild not only the homes but also the educational institutions that form the backbone of our society,” Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari affirmed.

The announcement of key appointments marks a significant step in shaping the leadership of Sindh, and the newly appointed officials are expected to play a crucial role in addressing the challenges faced by the province. The focus on rebuilding educational institutions underscores the party’s commitment to restoring the foundations of education and providing a brighter future for the people of Sindh.