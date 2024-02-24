SJC approves new judges, Parliament to decide

A meeting of the Supreme Judicial Commission (SJC) regarding the appointment of judges was held under the chairmanship of Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa on Friday.

The SJC approved the appointments of Justice Shehzad Ahmed Malik as chief justice of the Lahore High Court (LHC). It also approved the appointment of Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan — currently serving as chief justice of the Balochistan High Court (BHC) – as a judge of the Supreme Court.

The meeting also approved the appointments of two judges, Justice Khadim Hussain Sheikh and retired sessions judge Amir Muhammad Khan, to the Federal Shariat Court. The name of Justice Khadim Hussain Sheikh was approved by majority decision. His appointment for three years was approved by six votes.

Retired Sessions Judge Amir Muhammad Khan also became a judge of the Federal Sharia Court. It has been unanimously recommended to appoint Judge Amir Muhammad Khan for three years.

The Judicial Commission has referred the matter of all appointments approved to the Parliamentary Committee for the final approval.