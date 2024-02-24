Dar slams PTI’s IMF letter as ‘Anti-National’

F ormer finance minister and PML-N senior leader Ishaq Dar has stirred controversy with his recent remarks regarding various issues facing the country.

Speaking to the media at the Punjab Assembly in Lahore, Dar condemned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) decision to write a letter to the IMF as “sad”. He further said that writing the letter for personal gains against the country’s economic interests was condemnable. He, however, remarked that if a letter was written to the IMF, it would have no standing.

He remarked that by writing the letter, the PTI was proving to be anti-national.

Moreover, commenting on the delay in the commencement of Punjab Assembly session, Dar criticized the speaker, stating that his agenda should not focus solely on vacating the gallery but also include important parliamentary duties such as administering oaths.

The former minister’s remarks also touched upon the delay in the speaker’s arrival at the Punjab Assembly, highlighting a lack of punctuality within the parliamentary proceedings.

Additionally, Dar commented that the election commission would have some legal reason for not announcing the reserved seats for the Sunni Ittehad Council, which the PTI-backed independent candidates have joined.

On Pakistan’s economic challenges, he acknowledged the difficulties faced by the country. He noted that addressing the problems of the people remained a significant challenge, particularly in light of recent economic downturns.

Dar highlighted that the country ranked as the fifth-largest stock market in the world. However, controversies such as the Dawn leaks and the Panama Papers scandal contributed significantly to economic instability.

Asserting his commitment to national progress, Dar expressed optimism that Pakistan could overcome its challenges with collective effort. He emphasized that Nawaz Sharif has been and will continue to lead the PML-N.