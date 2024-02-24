Senior PML-N leadership directed to vacate provincial assembly seats

Following a significant directive from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the senior party leadership, except Maryam Nawaz, has been instructed to vacate their respective provincial assembly seats.

The decision, aimed at reshaping the party’s strategy and political landscape, signals a major restructuring within the PML-N ranks.

As per sources within the party, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif is slated to vacate his Punjab Assembly seats in Kasur and Lahore, marking a departure from his longstanding presence in Punjab’s political arena, as he has been nominated as the prime ministerial nominee in the Centre.

Similarly, his son, Hamza Shehbaz is expected to step down from his provincial seat in Lahore, further consolidating the party’s reconfiguration efforts.

Other notable names within the PML-N’s senior leadership, such as Sardar Ghulam Abbas from Chakwal, Rana Tanveer from Sheikhupura, PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal from Narowal, Awais Leghari from Dera Ghazi Khan, and Jam Kamal from Lasbela, have also been directed to vacate their respective provincial seats.

This decision comes as Maryam Nawaz is set to take oath as the chief minister of Punjab, being the first woman to take the office, along with newly elected members of the provinvcial assembly.

The decision underscores PML-N’s commitment to adapting its political strategy and rejuvenating its leadership cadre. By vacating these provincial assembly seats, the party aims to create opportunities for fresh faces and new talent to emerge within its ranks, thereby revitalizing its presence in various regions across the country.

PML-N leader and the Punjab chief minister-elect, Maryam Nawaz, has announced her resignation from the National Assembly’s NA-119 seat. This decision comes amidst her nomination and subsequent decision to take up the office of chief minister of Punjab, marking a significant shift in the political landscape of the province.

Maryam Nawaz’s resignation from NA-119 Lahore III was confirmed by sources close to the politician. In the February 8 general elections, Maryam Nawaz had won from this constituency with 83,855 votes against PTI-backed candidate Shehzad Farooq, who clinched 68,376 votes.

Among the other candidates for the seat were Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan’s Muhammad Zaheer and Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Iftikhar Shahid.

In the general elections of 2018, PML-N’s Ali Pervaiz Malik had won from this constituency with 113,265 votes, while PTI’s Jamshed Iqbal Cheema secured the second spot.

The total population of this constituency is 916,577 with 520,829 registered voters. Of these, 277,172 are male and 243,657 female.

Moreover, Maryam had secured her victory in the race for the Punjab Assembly’s PP-159 constituency in Lahore, which she has decided to retain to become the chief minister of Punjab. In the tightly contested race, Maryam emerged victorious with 23,598 votes, while her competitor, PTI-backed independent candidate Maher Sharafat, trailed behind with 21,491 votes.