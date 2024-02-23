Marwat challenges election loss, ECP committee

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Sher Afzal Marwat challenged on Friday the results of general elections through a constitutional petition filed in the Supreme Court. Marwat in his petition pleaded before the court to nullify the appointment of the chief election commissioner and other members. The petitioner also pleaded to declare all Forms 47 of all national and provincial assemblies void along with the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) investigation committee probing Rawalpindi commissioner’s election rigging allegations. Meanwhile, sources in the SC Registrar’s Office denied having received Marwat’s petition.