Humayun Saeed says financial constraints hinder Pakistani dramas from shooting abroad

Elaborating on the challenges Pakistani dramas and film industry are facing, household actor Humayun Saeed in a talk show says financial constraints hinder Pakistani dramas from shooting abroad.

The actor made a notable splash in the global entertainment arena through his role in the well-received Netflix series “The Crown.”

He appeared on Mohib Mirza’s talk show to discuss the challenges of success, filmmaking in Pakistan and his experiences as both a producer and actor.

Humayun humorously remarked that he began as a producer because he didn’t have to pay himself, and his acting career took off when he was offered a role after a critic deemed his production poorly made but found him acceptable.

Despite his success, he continued producing dramas, partly enjoying the opportunity to travel. He noted the financial constraints hindering Pakistani dramas from shooting abroad and observed a shift towards stories with local focus due to increased costs.

Reflecting on the decline of cinema attendance post-Covid, he highlighted the past synergy between Pakistani and Indian films in sustaining cinemas.

Discussing criticism about his age-appropriate roles, Humayun shared his preference for portraying mature characters, stemming from childhood influences.

He recounted his auditions and eventual role in “The Crown” as Dr Hasnat Khan, describing the nerve-wracking process and eventual success despite facing Covid-19 during auditions.