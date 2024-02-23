‘Wakhri’ set for its premiere

The highly anticipated North American debut of Pakistan’s most recent festival sensation, Wakhri: One of a Kind, is scheduled for March 8-International Women’s Day-at the prestigious South by Southwest (SXSW).

The film, directed by Iram Parveen Bilal, will open in Pakistani theatres on January 5.

Abid Aziz Merchant, who is also the film’s producer, announced the event together with Iram on his Instagram page. “On March 8, 2024, International Women’s Day, Wachhri will make its North American premiere at SXSW, one of the world’s most prestigious film festivals that is known for being the launching pad for underappreciated films,” announced Abid.

Underlining the significance of his film’s selection by the festival, Abid added, “Wakhri is in spotlight at SXSW and has been featured among unforgettable feature films from around the world. The film will screen 4 times at the Festival on March 8, 10 and 14.”?The movie is ready to enthral viewers and make a name for itself internationally with its SXSW debut, further solidifying its importance in the film industry.

Fans and industry insiders alike are excited about the news and can’t wait for the movie to premiere on this highly regarded theatrical platform.

The widowed school teacher’s life takes an unexpected turn when her unvarnished comments on social media thrust her into the spotlight overnight as ‘Wakhri’ tells her story.

Being an unlikely influencer, she struggles to raise her 10-year-old kid while juggling hidden identities and antiquated conventions. Wakhri develops into a moving examination of women’s battles to express themselves and take up space, both online and offline.

The journey to bring Wakhri to the silver screen has been marked by significant milestones, including participation at the Locarno Film Festival’s Open Doors Hub in 2018, the Cannes Cinefondation L’Atelier in 2019, and a presence at the Busan Asian Project Market in 2022. The film also recently participated in the prestigious film festival, the Red Sea International Film Festival where several renowned international stars showcased their work as well.