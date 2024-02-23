‘Jee Ve Sohneya Jee’ to release in Pakistan’Jee Ve Sohneya Jee’ to release in Pakistan

A week after the worldwide release, Pakistan’s heartthrob actor Imran Abbas’ debut Punjabi film ‘Jee Ve Sohneya Jee’ has been cleared for theatrical release across Pakistan.

As per the reports, Imran Abbas-led, Punjabi romance movie, ‘Jee Ve Sohneya Jee’, has been cleared for release in cinemas across Pakistan. The film will hit theatres on Friday, February 23, confirmed the lead actor in his Instagram story.

“Finally releasing in Pakistan,” he wrote with the film’s poster on Thursday.

The ‘Amanat’ actor essays Ali/Sarabjeet in the project, which has been sweeping love and acclaim from moviegoers across the world. Abbas shares the screen with Indian Punjabi film star Simi Chahal in his much-awaited cinematic comeback, eight years after his last cross-border collaboration, whereas, Pakistani actor Anam Tanveer also plays a pivotal role in the title.