PTI inviting IMF to intervene is against national interest, Dr Baig

Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig newly elected Member Parliament from PPP, former SVP FPCCI and leader of the business community condemned PTI to write to IMF to intervene linking IMF program with the election audit. Dr. Baig said in the past also Shaukat Tareen and Taimur Saleem Jahgra of PTI tried and written letter to IMF to suspend IMF program. Dr. Baig said national interests should be above all politics and cannot be comprised in any circumstances, we are going through critical time. IMF present standby agreement is expiring on 4th April and we have to complete its 3rd review successfully by 15th March to get last instalment of USD 1.1 billion. Pakistan also needs to enter into another long-term agreement with IMF for USD 6 billion to satisfy donor agencies regarding balance of payment. Any delay in these programs will increase pressure on our foreign reserves and would make Pak rupee unstable which our economy cannot afford.