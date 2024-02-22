Govt warns against incitement as arrest made in threats against CJP

Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, and Parliamentary Affairs, Murtaza Solangi, issued a stern warning on Thursday against the use of social media platforms for inciting violence, labeling it as an illegal activity.

Speaking at a press conference alongside Prime Minister’s Special Representative on Interfaith Harmony, Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Solangi announced that the government would take strict action against those involved in such unlawful activities, emphasising the limitations on freedom of expression as outlined in Article 19 of the Constitution.

Under Article 19, Solangi highlighted that derogatory remarks against the judiciary, armed forces, and friendly nations were prohibited. He specifically pointed out the misuse of social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram, for propaganda, spreading lies, defaming government officials, and harassing individuals.

Solangi asserted that companies profiting from these platforms could not evade responsibility if their platforms were used to disrupt law and order, incite violence, and promote hatred.

“The state of Pakistan will not allow these platforms to spread baseless, false, and fabricated propaganda in the country,” Minister Solangi declared. He warned that if social media platforms failed to curb baseless propaganda, the government would be compelled to take stringent measures within the confines of the law.

Furthermore, Solangi assured all foreigners residing in Pakistan that the government would guarantee their safety and security. He emphasised that Pakistan is a peaceful country governed by the rule of law, and any attempts to disturb the peace and tranquility of the nation would not be tolerated.

Meanwhile, in a significant development, law enforcement agencies swiftly apprehended Abdul Wasay, a resident of Pandora area in Rawalpindi, who had launched a threatening campaign on social media against Chief Justice of Pakistan, Qazi Faez Isa.

Wasay, participating in a vile and threatening campaign against the chief justice on social media platform X, was involved in character assassination as well.

The arrest of Wasay signaled the government’s commitment to curbing illegal activities on social media. The ongoing process of identifying and taking legal action against other individuals involved in the social media campaign against the chief justice emphasised the authorities’ dedication to maintaining law and order and safeguarding the principles of justice in Pakistan.