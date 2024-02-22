MSO, beat Al Noor in friendly match

MSO Cricket Club Muridke defeated Al Noor Cricket Club Kamunke by 3 wickets in a friendly cricket match played at Sayara Cricket Ground Manunabad. Nabeel scored 87 while Ahsan Saeed scored an unbeaten 59 runs.

Al Noor Cricket Club. Captain Naeem Khalid won the toss and decided to bat first and scored 217 runs in the allotted 35 overs. Naeem Khalid scored a brilliant 64 runs while Rana Aamir Gulzar scored a remarkable 47 runs. From MSO Cricket Club Muridke, Ali Malik scored four, Mohammad Asif scored three while Ahsan Saeed guided the two players to the pavilion. Nabil Ahmed scored a brilliant 87, Abdul Haseeb scored 37 and Ahsan Saeed scored an unbeaten 59 which included three sixes. Al Noor Cricket Club captain Naeem Khalid dismissed three players while Ali Ahmed dismissed two players. Ahsan Saeed was adjudged player of the match for his all-round performance.