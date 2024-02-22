Was Shahrukh Khan dating Priyanka Chopra? Filmmaker friend breaks silence

Bollywood’s megastar Shahrukh Khan was never in a relationship with Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar or anyone else, says his filmmaker friend.

In a recent tell-all with RJ Siddharth Kannan on his digital chat show, Indian film producer Vivek Vaswani, the man who launched Shahrukh Khan in Bollywood, with ‘Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman’, revealed the truth behind his rumoured relationship with co-star Priyanka Chopra. When asked if he and Khan were ever in a relationship, as per the rumours and given the fact that he let the Bollywood star stay at his home during struggling years, Vaswani dismissed the baseless rumours saying, “Relationship? Means? Sexual relationship? No. He’s not that sort. I don’t know where the rumours came from.”

He continued, “Ghar mein reh rahe the, mummy daddy the, tension tha, career tha, jaldi se Gauri se shadi karni thi, usme relationship kaise ayega (We were living in the same house, my parents were there, there was tension, stress about career, he had to get married to Gauri, where would a relationship be in all of this)? There was a relationship of friendship but there was no relationship of sex. It is not true.”

Vaswani blamed Khan’s stardom for the rumours and added, “In fact, from the time I have known him, he has been a one-woman man all his life. How many flings have you heard of? We have had one rumour of Priyanka Chopra, that is also a rumour but what else have we heard of Shahrukh?”

“Nothing. He’s not that kind of a person,” he affirmed.

Pertinent to note that there were rumours about ‘Don 2’ co-stars, Khan and Chopra, dating each other while shooting for the film, claims that both of them had refuted repeatedly. Khan has been married to Gauri, since 1991, and the couple shares three children together, two sons, Aryan and AbRam and a daughter, Suhana.