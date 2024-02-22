Louis Vuitton tops the list of most sought after designer brands

New research names the luxury brands America are most desperate to own – and Louis Vuitton comes out on top.

The study, conducted by t-shirt brand Chummy Tees, analysed nationwide and regional Google searches for designer fashion brands, to identify the clothing lines people want to add to their wardrobes.

Now more than ever, America’s attention is on designer brands. New York Fashion Week recently kicked off what has come to be known as Fashion Month, with more of the latest trends and styles still to come in Milan’s and Paris’ events.

It turns out Louis Vuitton is the label winning over Americans, as it is by far the most searched for, averaging a whopping 3,089,640 searches per month.

In fact, the French fashion brand is the most searched for designer clothing brand in every state across the US, except for Nebraska.

Following as the next most favoured high-end clothing line is Coach, with an average of 1,434,993 monthly searches, which, although it is still clearly loved, is less than half the number of searches for Louis Vuitton.

Residents in 35 states, including Georgia, Massachusetts and Tennessee, share the view that Coach is the runner-up.

The nation as a whole ranks Gucci third at 1,240,297 average monthly searches, however, those in Hawaii, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island admire it more highly, as for them, it placed second.

It’s a close call between the fourth and fifth most popular luxury brands, with Tory Burch just beating Michael Kors with an average of 1,147,227 and 1,146,834 monthly searches respectively.

While it didn’t make the top five nationally, Kate Speed managed to earn a place among some state’s top three favorite designer brands, coming second in Kentucky and third in ten states, including Iowa and Kansas.

Commenting on the findings, Josh Neuman, Founder of Chummy Tees, said, “With all the talk about high-end fashion circling at the moment, some Americans may be influenced to treat themselves to something new. However, since it’s likely this will be a purchase that splashes the cash more than usual, there’s more pressure to make sure whatever you pick out isn’t something you’ll regret. Consider whether the clothing item is a worthwhile expense. Are you going to be able to pair it with what you currently own? For example, if it’s a jacket, does it match the trousers and skirts you have in your wardrobe? A good rule of thumb is if you can create at least a couple of outfits, it’s unlikely you’ll ever think back on the purchase as a mistake. Of course, this doesn’t always have to apply. By all means, if it something you have saved up for a special occasion, go for it.”