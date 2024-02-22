Sonam Bajwa and Ahsan Khan make a splash on social media

Famous Indian Punjabi film actress Sonam Bajwa and Pakistani actor Ahsan Khan’s pair has made a splash on social media.

Actress Sonam Bajwa, who has shown the essence of acting in numerous Indian Punjabi films, rules the hearts of not only young boys but also girls due to her killer performances.

On the other hand, Ahsan Khan also has a distinct identity in the Pakistan showbiz industry due to his acting in many popular dramas.

These two superstars from two different countries appeared together for the famous Pakistani clothing brand and became part of the advertising campaign.

Recently, Bajwa shared a video Instagram in which Ahsan Khan is shown as a painter who is standing at a tourist spot and Sonam Bajwa walks up to him and gets her painting done.

In the video, the two artists can be seen walking around and dancing together, while Sonam Bajwa is seen wearing various glamorous outfits from the clothing brand.

Sonam Bajwa and Ahsan Khan have never worked together before and this unique duo has managed to win everyone’s hearts for the very first time with social media users calling the duo the best and their new favourite couple.