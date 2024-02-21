Which celebrity mansion held the biggest transaction last year in luxury real estate?

New research has uncovered the biggest property transactions of 2023 within the music sector, with Beyoncé and Jay-Z securing the top spot through their record-breaking $190 million purchase.

Real estate experts, Agent Advice, conducted a comprehensive study of 80 property transactions involving music stars in the United States from January to December 2023. The data focused on identifying the most significant financial dealings, including property purchases, sales and listings.

In a ground-breaking real estate move, the sensational power couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z bought a Malibu residence on Pacific Coast Highway in May for an astounding $190 million. This colossal concrete compound spans eight acres, featuring a private beach, an infinity pool and Zen water features, all accompanying the impressive 40,000-square-foot residence. Designed by the renowned Japanese architect Tadao Ando, the mansion took 15 years to build. It now crowns the Carter family as owners of the most expensive home ever sold in California and the second-most expensive real estate deal in the entire country.

Next on the list, Grammy award-winning rapper and actor Drake is selling off his Beverly Hills Tuscan-style mega-mansion for $88 million. Listed in May, this stunning residence, with ten beds and 22 bathrooms spread across 24,757 square feet, was initially bought for $75 million from Robbie Williams. The property showcases exquisite features such as a wine cellar and a game room, complete with a captivating ocean backdrop.