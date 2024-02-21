Al Baraka Bank, Habib University begin tree plantation drive

Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited has initiated its ‘Tree Plantation Drive 2024’, with the aim of protecting the environment and combating climate change and its impact in Pakistan. In line with the flagship initiative of “One Tree Per Staff Every Year”.

The Plantation ceremony was held at the Habib University, Urban Forest in Karachi on February 20th, 2024. On Behalf of Al Baraka, it was led by Dr. Jehad El-Nakla, Chairman of the Board of Directors, along with Mr. Azhar Hamid, Independent Director, and Mr. Muhammad Atif Hanif, CEO of Bank. Joining from Habib University were Mr. Rafiq M. Habib, Chancellor and Mr. Wasif Rizvi, President.

At the event, a considerable number of plants were planted, symbolizing commitment of Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited to the national objective of sustainable development as the Bank continues to play its part in instilling Environmental Social Governance (ESG) practices in Pakistan.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr. Jehad El-Nakla, Chairman of the Board of Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited said, “ABPL, as a responsible corporate entity, is committed to contributing towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly in Climate Action, along with other global SDGs. The “One Tree Per Staff Every Year by ABPL,” demonstrates our commitment to fostering a greener banking environment in Pakistan. Ensuring a structured horticultural contribution from the banking industry can significantly bring a positive impact on the environment.”

At the end of the plantation drive, Dr. Jehad El-Nakla, Chairman of the Board of Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited presented souvenir “Pakistan’s First Originated & Produced Extra Virgin Olive Oil” to Mr. Rafiq M. Habib, Chancellor, Habib University & Mr. Wasif Rizvi, President, Habib University.