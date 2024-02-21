PSO DIGICASH announces strategic partnership with Foodpanda

foodpanda, Pakistan is excited to announce its strategic partnership with PSO DIGICASH, a convenient and efficient fuel management solution from PSO (Pakistan State Oil). This collaboration aims to empower foodpanda’s delivery riders by providing them with exclusive benefits and incentives through PSO’s DIGICASH fuel management solution.

PSO’s DIGICASH, introduced in 2019, offers complete fuel management solutions for consumers. Through this partnership, foodpanda riders will avail exclusive discounts and benefits, including a 10% discount on purchase of lubricants and 1% cashback on Premier Euro 5 and Hi-Octane fuels, up to a limit of PKR 50,000 per month. Riders will receive these cashbacks directly into their DIGICASH wallets every month for utilization on Fuel & Lubricants. This initiative will enable riders to top up their fuel balances easily and conveniently through various channels, including PSO outlets, Easypaisa wallet, bank cards or 1 Bill bank transfer.