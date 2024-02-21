NCA £190m case: PTI founder’s bail plea fixed for hearing

Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday fixed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan’s plea seeking bail in NCA £190m case for hearing.

As per details, a two-member bench comprising Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir and Justice Saman Riffat Imtiaz was formed to hear the case on February 26.

The accountability court earlier rejected the bail plea filed by PTI founder Imran Khan. The former PM is in jail on judicial remand.

Earlier, an accountability court deferred the indictment of the former prime minister and his wife Bushra Bibi in NCA £190m case. The AC judge Muhammad Bashir conducted a hearing of the case and the indictment was deferred in Adiala Jail. The indictment was deferred due to the absence of the PTI founder’s lawyer Ali Zafar in the case.