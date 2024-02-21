IG visits Elite Training Centre, reviews work on housing project

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar visited Elite Training Center Bedian Road and reviewed the construction work of residences in Police Housing Project (GEMS), Additional IG Elite Waqar Abbasi, AIG Development Sahibzada Bilal Umar briefed IG Punjab about the housing project. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar reviewed the quality of construction materials and directed them to speed up the pace of work.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed that there should be no compromise on material and quality during the construction of residences, senior officers should personally supervise the construction work of the houses and complete the projects as soon as possible. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the long-standing problem of housing for police employees has been solved with this housing project. Senior police officers from the Communication and Works Department and other institutions were also present on the occasion.

The exciting cricket matches of Pakistan Super League season 09 are going on, on the fifth day 02 matches were played in Lahore and Multan, the first match was played between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore, the second match was played between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandar teams in the evening at Multan Stadium.

On the instructions of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, strict security arrangements were ensured in both cities Lahore and Multan and all resources were used for the security and convenience of cricketers, officials and cricket fans. IG Punjab said that personnel of Police, Traffic, Dolphin, PRU and other formations including Elite force are on security duty and with the help of CCTV cameras of Safe City, moment by moment monitoring of residences of players, stadiums and other sensitive places is being ensured. Dr. Usman Anwar said that senior police officers are supervising all the arrangements including security and traffic. A completely peaceful environment will be provided to citizens for cricket enjoyment.

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has been ensuring regular measures for the health welfare of police employees as well as their children, in continuation of which the IG Punjab has released funds for the treatment of children of police employees suffering from Cerebral Palsy. According to the details, IG Punjab issued total amount of more than 01 crore and 55 lakh rupees for medical expenses of 517 children. Each child suffering from Cerebral Palsy was given 10 thousand rupees per month for medical expenses. This amount has been released to the children for medical expenses of the fourth quarter (1st October to 31st December 2023). IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar released the above health funds after the scrutiny of the Welfare Management Committee.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that regular measures are being taken for the health welfare of children of police employees under Hamary Phool project, monthly stipend is also being given to children affected by thalassemia for medical expenses, cochlear implant surgeries of 15 children of police employees have been done until now while 05 more children have been approved for cochlear implant surgeries which will be done soon. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that more measures will continue for the health welfare of police employees and their families.