Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal minister Shibli Faraz on Wednesday granted bail from Peshawar High Court (PHC).

As per details, PHC judges Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice SM Ateeq Shah heard the bail plea filed by Shibli Faraz.

The court barred authorities from arresting the PTI leader Shibli Faraz and ordered him to appear before the court on February 26.