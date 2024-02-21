Senator Faisal’s arrest warrant suspended

The session court in Islamabad has suspended the arrest warrant against Faisal Javed, senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), in the Bani Gala police station case.

The PTI senator surrendered himself before the Civil Judge Qudratullah in the local court of Islamabad. Faisal Javed appeared before the court with his counsel Sardar Masroof in the case hearing.

Civil Judge Qudratullah suspended the arrest warrant for Senator Faisal Javed on ground of his appearence before the court.

The court also fixed the indictment for March 13 hearing against senator Faisal Javed Khan.

Faisal Javed Khan has been facing charges at the Bani Gala police station case. Earlier, the court issued the arrest warrant against him in his absentia in the case hearing. Faisal Javed has been given relief by Peshawar High Court allowing him transit bail on ground of Rs100,000 surety bonds.