Food exports will cross $7bn by end of this fiscal: Motiwala

Muhammad Zubair Motiwala, Chief Executive, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) visited Pakistan Pavilion at the ongoing Gulf Food Exhibition, Dubai Trade Centre, today. Applauding their efforts to help in promoting exports, the Chief Executive interacted with exhibitors during his visit to various stalls showcasing Pakistani products.

“We have specifically focused on enhancing our food and food allied items which is paying dividends in the form of substantial increase in our exports in this sector. Considering the ongoing trends, it is safely projected that our exports of food items will cross $ 7 Billion by the end of this financial year, which is in sharp contrast to about $ 4 Billion annual exports in this sector, previously”, emphasized Mr. Motiwala.

The Chief Executive said that enhancing exports of Pakistani products was the way forward to achieve economic prosperity and TDAP is contributing substantially towards this national objective.

“It is extremely encouraging to share that there is remarkable increase of 300 to 400 % in the exports of sesame seeds this year. Exports of Pakistani rice will cross $ 3 Billion in comparison to about $ 1.5 Billion formerly”, underlined Mr. Motiwala.

The Chief Executive said that exporters with the assistance of TDAP are participating in Gulf Food for the last few years and it is heartening to share that the number of Pakistani exhibitors is increasing each year. He further said that participation of Pakistani exporters in the mega food exhibition is overwhelming.