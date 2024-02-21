PML-N, PPP stole people’s mandate: Aslam Iqbal

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and candidate for Punjab CM slot Mian Aslam Iqbal has said the PML-N and the PPP have stolen mandate of people and the same must be returned.

Talking to reporters in Peshawar on Wednesday, Aslam said illegal cases were made against him while he had no hand in May 9 incident.

“After getting bail from ATC, I left Lahore on May 7. I have no call about the incident on my phone nor any video. The miscreants must be punished but not the innocent citizens,” he explained, adding that he had been in politics for the last 25 years and never resorted to any illegal action.

“I am thankful to the Peshawar High Court that I am given bail,” he said.

Taking about the PPP and PML-N, the former provincial minister said both the parties had been highlighting each other’s corruption before the election and now they had joined forces.

They are the responsible of ruining institutions and have nothing to do with the people’s upliftmnet, he said, adding they failed in 16 months of their PDM led-coalition government.

Meanwhile, the PHC has approved transit bail of Mian Aslam Iqbal.

During the hearing, the justice Waqar Ahmed asked he appeared before the court today after May 9 incidents.

The additional advocate general told the court he went underground after May 9 incidents. The court was told that no FIR had not been lodged against Mian Aslam Iqbal.

The PHC ordered the Iqbal to appear before the Lahore High Court (LHC) within two days and hoped Iqbal would not act like Buzdar.