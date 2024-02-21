A new era of Punjab will start from today, Maryam Nawaz

The chief organizer of Muslim League (N) and nominated Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz has said that the new era of Punjab will start from today, the people of the province have given a clear mandate to the PML-N.

Addressing the meeting of the PML-N’s parliamentary party at Jati Amra Lahore, Maryam Nawaz said that she congratulated you for successfully reaching the Punjab Assembly.

She said that I heartily welcome the new MPs in the PML-N, may Allah grant us the opportunity to serve the people of Punjab.

The nominated Chief Minister of Punjab further said that the 2024 election in Punjab was very difficult for the PML-N but the people gave us a clear mandate.

She said that the foundation of development of Punjab was laid by Nawaz Sharif in the decade of 80s, during the period of Shehbaz Sharif, record development works were done in the province.

Maryam Nawaz also said that those coming from other provinces see a very clear difference in Punjab, where work is seen where only talk is done.

She said that we are preparing for our next journey, we will set new service records as a team.

The nominated Chief Minister of Punjab said that she has got the honor of being the first woman Chief Minister of Pakistan and Punjab, she will start a new journey with new enthusiasm, determination and sincerity.