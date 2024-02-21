PML-N apologizes to JUI for government formation in Balochistan

Muslim League (N) apologized to Jamiat Ulema Islam (F) for forming the government in Balochistan.

The inside story of the meeting between the delegations of former alliance parties PML-N and JUI in Islamabad has come out.

On this occasion JUI spoke about government formation in Balochistan, Ishaq Dar apologized and said that you are late.

PML-N Senator Ishaq Dar told the JUI delegation that PML-N has signed an agreement with People’s Party to share power in Balochistan, now only the top leadership can take a decision on it.

In a meeting with the PML-N delegation, Abdul Ghafoor Haider consulted on government formation in Balochistan and said that JUI and PML-N can at least form a government in Balochistan.

On this, Ishaq Dar said that he was contacting you for the last four days but there was no contact, we wanted to go together but Maulana you were too late.

He further said that now we have entered into a power sharing agreement with the People’s Party.

The PML-N senator also said that JUI and we have an old partnership, we have walked together in hot and cold weather, the top leadership will be informed about JUI’s offer.

Ishaq Dar replied to the JUI delegation that now only the top leadership can take a decision on it