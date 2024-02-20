Newports Institute Wins Master Oil University Champions League Season Two

In a thrilling finale, Newports Institute of Communication and Economics clinched victory against Dewan University to become the champions of the Master Oil University Champions League Season Two.

In a decision that proved crucial, Newports Institute chose to bat first and set a formidable target of 179 runs in their allotted 20 overs, with standout performances from Haider Abbas, who scored 54 runs, and Abdullah Alam, who contributed 45 runs. Dewan University, in their pursuit, managed to score 138 runs before being bowled out, with Usman Shah’s 62 runs being the highlight of their innings.

Haider Abbas was awarded the best player of the final for his impressive all-round performance, scoring 54 runs and taking a crucial wicket. Nimat Khan from Newports Institute was honored as the best bowler of the tournament and the overall best player, having taken an impressive 14 wickets throughout the season.

MD Master Oil, Tabish Javed, presented the trophy and cash prize to Huzaifa Munir, captain of the Newports team. Tabish Javed expressed his commitment to promoting sports and announced plans to organize more tournaments in the future, stating that Pakistan boasts immense talent that needs to be nurtured and encouraged, especially among the youth. Organizing tournaments in universities, he emphasized, is a step in the right direction to achieve this goal.