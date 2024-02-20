PCB Skills Development Camp commences in Muridke today

A 20-day-long Skills Development Camp for 32 players, under the aegis of the Pakistan Cricket Board, is set to take place from February 21 to March 11 at the Lahore Country Club in Muridke. The selected players involve top performers of the 100 programme, and also performers of Inter-Region U16 One-Day Tournament in the last two editions, 2021-22 and 2022-23. The players include 13 batters, eight spinners, nine pacers, and two wicket-keepers. The players selected in the camp will undergo extensive skills enhancement under the well-qualified coaching staff. Head coach NCA Shahid Anwar said: “The camp has been organised to provide a platform for players to sharpen their skills and equip them with modern techniques. Transitioning from U16 to the next age-group category is a critical phase for these young cricketers and keeping that in mind, this camp will aim to support this transition by honing their skills and mindset to meet the challenges ahead.”

Players:

Batters — Adeel Mushtaq, Afkar Durani, Ali Hassan Baloch, Arsalan Ali, Farhan Yousaf, Mohammad Awais, Mohammad Farhan, Mohammad Tayyab Arif, Mohammad Zubair, Sameer Akhtar, Sameer Minhas, Syed Ali Mehdi and Usman Ghani.

Spinners — Adil Waheed, Ahmed Hussain, Azan Kabir, Ghulam Mustafa, Mohammad Hassan Khan, Momin Qamar, Muhammad Huzaifa and Noor Habib.

Pacers — Ali Raza, Awais Raheem, Ayan Saleem, Hazrat Ali, Inamullah, Khalid Ahmed, Mohammad Talha Khanji, Mohammad Shoaib and Salman Ahmed.

Wicket-keepers — Hassan Ijaz and Mohammad Ansarullah.

Support Staff — Taimoor Azam (Head Coach), Mansoor Amjad (Assistant Coach), Fahad Ul Haq (Assistant Batting Coach), Mushtaq Ahmed (Spin Bowling Coach), Rehan Riaz (Fast Bowling Coach), Abdur Rehman (Spin Bowling Coach), Fahad Akram (Fielding Coach), Nadeem Afzal (Assistant Fielding Coach), Mohammad Yousuf (Batting Consultant – Visiting), Arshad Javed (Strength & Conditioning Coach), Rehan Khalid (Physiotherapist) and Bilal Umar (Analyst).