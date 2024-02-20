NA-130: ECP summons Nawaz on Dr Yasmin’s complaint

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday issued a notice to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-backed candidate Yasmin Rashid, who has challenged election results of NA-130.

Rashid’s lawyer said she secured a lead of over 20,000 votes after the results of 334 out of 376 polling stations. She stated her results were tempered in the night with the help of police. “Our agents were expelled from the polling stations and over 100,000 votes were casted fraudulently in favour of Nawaz Sharif from the remaining 33 polling stations,” she added.

After hearing the arguments, the commission summoned the successful candidate of the constituency and also sought a report from the returning officer.