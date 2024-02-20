Multan Sultans ease past Islamabad United

Reeza Hendricks scored his second consecutive half-century to guide Multan Sultans to a five-wicket win over Islamabad United in the fifth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 at Multan Cricket Stadium.

Multan Sultans, while chasing a meagre target of 145, lost Dawid Malan in the first over as Naseem Shah shattered his stumps.

However, captain Mohammad Rizwan and Reeza Hendricks’s 71-run stand ensured smooth progress for the home team until Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan spoiled the party. Khan’s leg-break thuds onto Rizwan’s back-pad, prompting a huge appeal and the umpire giving that out.

The batter reviewed the decision, but to no avail and had to walk back after a responsible knock of 43 runs from 33 balls featuring six boundaries and two sixes.

Hendricks continued his good form and top-scored for the Sultans with his second half-century. He struck seven boundaries including one six on his way to 58 off 46 to put his team in a comfortable position before Tymal Mills sent him back to the pavilion.

With run-a-ball required, Naseem Shah removed Khushdil Shah to force a late comeback for Islamabad United.

However, Iftikhar Ahmed and David Willey held on to their nerves, chasing the total on the penultimate ball. Shah led the bowling charts for the United with figures of 2-27, while Imads Wasim, Mills and Khan managed one wicket each.

Earlier, Multan Sultans opted to bowl first and struck early with two quick wickets, reducing Islamabad United to 14-2 in 3.4 overs. Agha Salman and Jordan Cox then joined hands to help the visitors recover after early blows with a solid partnership of 68 runs from 48 balls.

Cox was the chief contributor to the partnership with a 28-ball 41, laced with two boundaries as many sixes before Usama Mir got him lbw while attempting a switch hit.

Salman remained unfazed at his end, while Azam Khan came and gone after scoring 13 off 10 with a boundary and six.

Abbas Afridi castled Imad Wasim in the next over to further slip the United to 105-5 in 14 overs before captain Shadab Khan joined Salman.

Khan and Salman raised a 35-run stand to push the team’s total to 140, however, Afridi dismissed both batters in a span of two deliveries to halt the recovery for the visitors.

Salman top-scored with an anchoring innings of 52 off 43, with the help of three boundaries and two sixes.

Mohammad Ali bowled the last over which saw the final three wickets falling, with Naseem Shah getting run out on the last ball to finish Islamabad United’s innings at 144.

Afridi and Ali returned with bowling figures of 3-29 and 3-19 respectively, while Mir claimed two wickets.