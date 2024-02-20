PPP’s Qadir Mandokhel booked for polling day vandalism

A case has been registered against Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Qadir Mandokhel for alleged vandalism on polling day.

The case was filed by the Presiding Officer Kaleemullah at the Madina Colony police station, shedding light on a disturbing incident that marred the electoral process.

According to the text of the case, following the conclusion of polling hours, chaos erupted as agitated individuals, purportedly affiliated with Qadir Madokhel, resorted to acts of vandalism.

The plaintiff, recounting the ordeal, stated that he and his staff were engaged in the crucial task of vote counting when unidentified persons, believed to be associated with the PPP candidate, recklessly threw and kicked polling material and ballot boxes.

Eyewitnesses revealed that a group of 20 to 25 individuals, allegedly accompanying Qadir Mandokhel, were involved in the disturbing incident, causing disruption and chaos at the polling station.

Authorities have vowed to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter to ensure that justice is served and to prevent such incidents from tarnishing the democratic process in the future.

Qadir Mandokhel, who is contesting from NA-242 constituency under the PPP banner, is yet to respond to these allegations.

However, the filing of the case has undoubtedly cast a shadow over his electoral campaign, prompting questions about the integrity and responsibility of political candidates and their associates.

As the legal proceedings unfold, stakeholders and citizens alike remain vigilant, emphasizing the importance of upholding the principles of transparency, fairness, and accountability in the electoral process.