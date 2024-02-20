Bushra, Khan’s indictment in £190mn case deferred again

Accountability court of Islamabad on Tuesday once again deferred indictment of PTI founder and his wife Bushra Bibi in £190 million case.

Accountability court judge had to conduct hearing of the case at Adiala Jail. However, the newly-appointed judge Nasir Javed Rana has yet to take charge at his new place of posting.

Due to non-availability of judge, the indictment of both PTI founder and Bushra Bibi was deferred without any proceedings till Feb 23.

It may be recalled that on previous hearings Judge Muhammad Bashir was not available, so indictment was postponed. A new judge was appointed in place of Judge Muhammad Bashir who has applied for long leave till his retirement.