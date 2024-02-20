Abduction FIR of MNA-elect filed with Jhelum police

An abduction complaint of winning candidate of NA-62 Gujrat, Chaudhary Muhammad Ilyas, has been filed at Jhelum police station, a private TV channel reported on Tuesday.

“Chaudhry Ilyas was abducted while on his way to Islamabad,” according to the complaint at police station.

A cousin of the PTI-supported independent candidate Chaudhry Ilyas, has filed FIR at Jhelum’s City police station.

Chaudhry Ilyas was returned elected from NA-62 constituency. A spokesman of Jhelum Police has stated that the police has launched investigation of alleged kidnapping of the MNA-elect. Independent candidate Chaudhary Muhammad Ilyas had won the election from NA-62 constituency with 97,436 votes.