NA 130: Election commission issued a notice to Nawaz Sharif, seeking reply from Returning Officer

Lahore: (Web Desk) The Election Commission has issued a notice to Nawaz Sharif, the successful candidate from NA-130 Lahore, while seeking a report from the Returning Officer.

A hearing was held in the Election Commission on the petition of PTI leader Yasmin Rashid from NA-130 Lahore, PTI leader’s lawyer said that according to the results of 334 out of 376 polling stations, Yasmin Rashid was winning with a lead of 20,000 votes. Then the policemen came at night and the returning officer was changed, our agents were expelled and then 100,000 votes were cast for Nawaz Sharif from the remaining 33 polling stations.

The Member Election Commission said that in this case, the Election Commission is also responsible, now we should hear the case against ourselves? The Election Commission has issued a notice to the successful candidate Nawaz Sharif from NA-130 Lahore while seeking a report from the Returning Officer.

The Election Commission postponed further hearing of the case till February 27