Bilawal angry on the question of compromise with the establishment

Chairman PTI and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari got angry on the journalist’s question of compromise with the establishment.

“I hope the founder of the constitution will get justice”

Speaking to the media outside the Supreme Court on the occasion of the hearing of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s execution reference, he said that we hope that the person who is the founder of the Constitution of Pakistan will get justice from the court.

Chairman People’s Party said that the Chief Justice himself has said that this is an opportunity to wash away the stain on the institution, the justice that the daughter and her father could not get, hopefully the grandchild will get it.

He said that he will vote for PML-N on his own terms, democracy is being damaged by delaying government formation, People’s Party is adamant on its position, there will be no change in our position.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari says that we are firm on our position, we will not change it, if someone else changes his position, then there can be progress, if no one is ready to change his position, then I see a very dangerous stalemate. Yes, what will happen as a result of this deadlock will not be good for democracy or the economy.

He says that the country has been under dictatorship for more than half of the time, whatever the authority of the parliament, these issues are related to this case, it is hoped that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto will get justice from this judiciary, if there has been any murder, it is It cannot be said that 10 or 100 years have passed, you cannot say that the old thing is over, justice cannot be done now, the stain on the judiciary will also be washed away by the decision of this case.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that through the presidential reference we will at least be able to correct the history, hopefully the history will be corrected, the Zulfikar Ali Bhutto reference has given us an opportunity, the justice that his daughter could not get. Grandson will surely get it, the first woman judge in the history of Pakistan is also present in the case.

He said that the struggle is not based on one day, why should I ask for revenge? I will ask for justice, our priority is to correct the history with judicial reference, we want to see democracy strong.

A journalist asked Chairman People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari that all politicians including you compromise with the establishment to come into the government.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari replied that what evidence do you have that I am colluding with the establishment, you accused me on national and international media without evidence that I am doing business, if you have evidence. Tell me what business I am doing, when you do journalism, you should stand on the principles of journalism, if Maulana or anyone else talks, you should ask them, before you accuse me, you should present evidence, if my There has been a meeting, so was he talking about democracy or the constitution or his own? If you are making this allegation, please bring proof, I didn’t expect you to accuse me without proof.

He says that if the people did not give a majority to any party, the people have given a decision on which all the stakeholders will have to come to a consensus.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has also said that the political stakeholders have to sit together and decide to save the system. happening