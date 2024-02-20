Chief Election Commissioner Controversial,we demaded his Resign, Barrister Gohar

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Barrister Gohar has said that the Chief Election Commissioner has become controversial, the party demands that Sikandar Sultan Raja resign.

While talking to the media in Islamabad, Barrister Gohar said that Commissioner Pindi was a whistleblower and told how the rigging took place. Investigate election rigging.

He said that the Election Commission is responsible for Form 45, the results should be prepared according to Form 45. Announce the results as per Form 45 and convene a meeting of the National Assembly.

Barrister Gohar said that the list of 50 MNAs was sent to the Election Commission yesterday.

He said that the IMF program will also be affected if the result of the transparent election does not come.

Barrister Gohar said that PTI demands that the Chief Election Commissioner resign, it is the right time for the Chief Election Commissioner to resign.

The PTI leader said that it was decided that we will go with the Sunni alliance. We were with the Sunni alliance in the provincial assembly