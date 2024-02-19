Caretaker govt puts PCB under direct control of PM Office

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday put the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) under direct control of the Cabinet Division, stripping it away from Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination’s (IPC) oversight. This move, which comes amid reports of restructuring and reform within the cricket board, means that the PCB chairperson will be directly responsible to the prime minister. A summary in this regard was earlier moved for approval of the competent authority. According to the PCB Constitution 2014, the IPC ministry is the only link between the patron of the Board – the prime minister – and the PCB. Any direct link or communication is billed as an unconstitutional act. It is pertinent to mention that the secretary of the IPC ministry has been included on the PCB Board of Governors to make sure that the Ministry stays updated on the PCB developments. The approval of the summary is likely to reduce the PCB board’s total strength to nine instead of ten or any official from the PM office would become part of the Board. However, it is not yet clear if it would be answerable to the National Assembly/Senate or Standing Committees when it comes to seeking information on the working of the PCB.