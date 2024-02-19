Quetta is two for two after win over Lahore

Quetta Gladiators clinched a second win from two Pakistan Super League matches by defeating scrappy defending champion Lahore Qalandars by five wickets on Monday.

Unheralded Khawaja Nafay showed plenty of confidence against the star-studded pace attack of Lahore. Nafay defied the likes of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf by hitting three sixes and four boundaries. He flicked Fakhar Zaman to the fine leg boundary for the winning runs and an unbeaten 60 off 31 balls. Quetta romped to 188-5 with five balls to spare after Lahore’s 187-7.

Lahore lost a second successive home home after dropping three catches. Lahore opening batter Sahibzada Farhan, dropped on 44, made 62 off 43 balls but it was a breezy unbeaten 45 off 17 balls by Jahandad Khan, who was promoted at No. 5, which propelled them. Jahandad claimed the momentum in the death overs by hitting four sixes and three boundaries. Jahandad upped the ante when he smacked Abrar Ahmed for three sixes in the leg-spinner´s last over which went for 23.