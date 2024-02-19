Rigging Probe: Solangi urges patience

Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting, and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi stated on Monday that a high-level investigation committee had been constituted to look into the allegations levelled by former Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatta regarding rigging in the general election.

Speaking to the media after attending the meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting, he urged patience as the legal process was currently underway. “The people should have trust in institutions and the judicial process,” he added. He remarked that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was currently investigating the allegations of rigging, stressing the significance of waiting for the results of the ongoing legal proceedings.

The caretaker government, he said, had fulfilled its responsibility for conducting elections in a free, fair, and peaceful manner. Responding to a query, he explained that once the ECP released the final list of successful candidates, the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs would forward a summary to the concerned for convening the new session of the National Assembly.