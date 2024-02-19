AkzoNobel, Akhuwat Foundation transform Mustafabad

AkzoNobel Pakistan Ltd., the maker of Dulux paints, in collaboration with Akhuwat Foundation, today announced the completion of its largest “Let’s Colour” social initiative in Pakistan.

Gracing the completion ceremony of the Let’s Colour Mustafabad project were Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib, Executive Director, Akhuwat Foundation and Mr. Mubbasher Omar, Chief Executive Officer, AkzoNobel Pakistan Limited.

AkzoNobel in collaboration with Akhuwat Foundation has introduced a world of colour to 6,000 residents of Mustafabad town in the Kasur district of Pakistan. A whooping 8,250 liters of Dulux paint were used to repaint the exteriors of over 1,000 homes and liven up community spaces. This initiative saw 26 painters and mural artists from Mustafabad and 41 AkzoNobel employee volunteers work together over four months to bring alive the new vibrant identity of Mustafabad.

“As a part of the AkzoNobel cares program, this latest Let’s Colour project shows how paint has more power than we think. As average temperatures in peak summers sizzle at 48OC, AkzoNobel has coated home exteriors with Dulux Weathershield to make a tangible difference to the local community. While providing all-weather protection to homes for longer, this high-quality exterior emulsion is powered by the special Keep Cool TechnologyTM that helps reduce surface temperatures by up to 5OC. As a result, Mustafabad is figuratively and literally cooler and more liveable too,” said Mr. Mubbasher Omar, Chief Executive Officer, AkzoNobel Pakistan Limited.

AkzoNobel knows that colours can transform entire communities and influence how people experience the world around them. That why its colour experts chose 51 hues from the exhaustive range of over 2,000 available shades of Dulux paints in Pakistan. From nurturing greens, welcoming yellows, exuberant reds to tranquil blues – each hue was carefully selected to spark new hope and inspire the residents to flourish.

Prominent mural artworks in the refreshed lanes of Mustafabad now connect and inspire the community. Cultural diversity and shared heritage are celebrated in the lively mural that blends Pakistan’s world-famous truck art with national landmarks such as the Minar-e-Pakistan. The ‘window into a dream world’ mural captures the nature’s bounty in Pakistan – from the idyllic green valleys of Kashmir, trinkling blue waters of Attabad Lake to the orange twilight hues of Clifton beach.

Further, strategically painted murals – like the ‘power of education’ facing the local school and the ‘importance of hand sanitation’ in front of the water filtration plant, serve as powerful reminders to the local community to contribute towards painting a brighter future for the next generation.

The magic of paint has also transformed a hitherto dull area into the new evening gathering spot for the community. While exuberant floral motifs on walls provide a welcoming ambience for unwinding, new shops selling tea, snacks and candy create livelihood opportunities for the locals and help create the perfect setting for lively conversations for all ages groups.

As Mubbasher sums it up, “We’re proud to see how Let’s Colour is revitalizing more than just walls. The vibrant colours make living spaces more fun and enjoyable. The transformation has helped to uplift the community with renewed pride and hope today while painting a more tomorrow for Mustafabad.”