Court accepts Zardari, Faryal’s plea in fake bank accounts case

The banking court in Karachi has accepted the plea of Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur for exemption from appearance in a fake bank accounts case.

The court heard the case about alleged illegal transactions of billions of rupees through fake accounts attributed to Zardari, Talpur and others. Although the accused duo, Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur, were not present during the court proceedings, Anwar Majeed, another accused in the case, appeared before the court. The petition seeking exemption from attendance was filed by senior lawyer Farooq H. Naik on behalf of the accused.

The banking court adjourned the case until April 22. Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur are facing charges related to the opening of fake bank accounts and engaging in illegal transactions amounting to billions of rupees.