BOP, Lahore Qalandars launch industry first co-branded affinity card

The Bank of Punjab (BOP), one of the leading financial institutions with a network of 800 plus branches across Pakistan, had signed a partnership agreement with PSL franchise Lahore Qalandars in January 2022 where BOP is an exclusive banking partner during the 3 years term of the agreement. As a part of the agreement, new joint products were planned to be launched that will be beneficial for both organizations and the customers.

BOP Lahore Qalandars Credit Card (LQCC) is part of planned launch of products developed under the umbrella of the partnership to complete our Digital Banking menu.

A launch event was held at Pearl Continental Lahore on 16th February 2022 where the LQCC was un-veiled by the President & CEO of Bank of Punjab, Mr. Zafar Masud and CEO of Lahore Qalandars, Mr. Atif Rana.

Speaking on the occasion, BOP President and CEO Zafar Masud said, “At The Bank of Punjab, our customer is at heart of everything we do. Since cricket is part of our culture and PSL encourages healthy activities among the youth, we have developed Lahore Qalandars Credit Card to especially cater to the needs of Cricket fans in general and Lahore Qalandars fans in particular.”

Lahore Qalandars CEO Atif Rana said: We are excited about this partnership with Bank of Punjab. Lahore Qalandars Credit Card is going to strengthen the bond of fans with Lahore Qalandars through BOP. We believe in developing the infrastructure for Cricket and expect that other franchises will follow this Co-branded/ Affinity card launch with their banking partners in future.”