Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy Announces the Launch of “Her Earth Advocates”

Two-time Academy Award-winning filmmaker, Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, proudly announces the launch of its latest iteration of Patakha Pictures’ filmmaking mentorship and funding program, “Her Earth Advocates.” This 7-month program, focused on the theme of climate change, is open to women of all ages (18+) from across Pakistan and is accepting applications until March 3rd, 2024.

Launched to empower and support a new generation of Pakistani storytellers, Patakha Pictures’ programs provide mentorship and funding for filmmakers to create short documentaries that illuminate important issues and resonate with global audiences. With threesuccessful cycles completed and two currently underway, “Her Earth Advocates“ marks the sixth program of its kind.

Interested applicants must apply in pairs and submit a film idea on climate change within the application form that is available for download on their website. Patakha Pictures will provide 10 selected fellows with funding to direct and produce their short films, along with mentorship from an international filmmaking expert. These sessions will cover storytelling, narrative development, character building, direction, sound design, editing, and more. The program culminates in a celebratory closing event in Islamabad, officially launching the completed films.

“Climate change remains an existential threat to our planet, especially for Pakistan, a country dependent on glacial rivers and rainwater,” states Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, Founder of Patakha Pictures. “Women face the brunt of this crisis in unique ways, and we aim to provide them with a platform to share their diverse perspectives, where their mentor will offer essential support and guidance throughout the filmmaking process, nurturing the artistic voices of our selected fellows.”

Ever since its launch in 2022, Patakha Pictures’ mentorship programs have already funded 30 filmmakers and 16 films, garnering a total of 13 local and international awards. An additional 20 enrolled filmmakers are currently engaged in their ongoing fifth iteration, “Frame by Frame.”

These films have been screened in over 25 international film festivals across Pakistan, England, India, Nepal, USA, UAE, Sri Lanka, South Korea, Australia, Canada, Philippines, Tunisia, and Oman. These festivals include All Asian Independent Film Festival, Seoul Independent Film Festival, Rohip International Film Festival, Sittannvasal International Film Festival, Thilsri International Film Festival, Triloka International Filmfare Awards, South Asian Film Festival of Australia, and Indo Singapore International Film Festival, to name a few.

Call to Action:

Aspiring women filmmakers of ages 18 and above, from all regions across Pakistan, are welcome to apply for this program at: https://patakhapictures.com/index.php/herearthadvocates/

Applications are open from February 16th, 2024, to March 3rd, 2024, and workshops will commence in March 2024.

PATAKHA PICTURES is an initiative of SOC Films.

For more information, and to apply, please visit www.patakhapictures.com and https://www.instagram.com/patakha_pictures/