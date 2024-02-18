Bugti says PPP to form government in Balochistan with PML-N’s support

Amid prevailing political uncertainty regarding the formation of government in the Centre, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sarfraz Bugti Sunday claimed that the party would form its government in Balochistan with the support of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

“The PML-N would be our ally in Balochistan [as it has] given us a clear signal to form our government [in the province],” Bugti said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad along with party’s parliamentary committee members Haji Malik Shah and Sardar Sarbuland Khan.

His remarks come as the Bilawal Bhutto-led party is in pole position to form its government in the country’s western province after securing 11 seats in the 51-member provincial assembly, whereas the PML-N bagged 10 seats.

“[We] will soon form our government with our allies,” he said while stressing that the party has sufficient numbers but hasn’t decided on its candidate for the chief minister post.

Commenting on the alleged rigging in the province during the February 8 polls, the PPP leader underscored that the party decided to accept the results in the country’s interest despite having reservations on various seats. “Our candidates also suffered unexpected losses in various constituencies,” he noted.

His remarks come as Balochistan National Party (BNP), Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), National Party and Hazara Democratic Party staged protests across Balochistan as part of their wheel-jam strike against alleged rigging in the February 8 polls.

Multiple roads have been blocked in Balochistan as political parties hold demonstrations over alleged rigging in the February 8 polls.

Workers of the BNP and NP have blocked the National Highway at the station cross point in Noshki. The highway was blocked by protesting workers in Qilla Saifullah. Furthermore, the Mastung-Karachi route, Quetta-Mach-Sibi route, Qutta-Karachi and Quetta-Pishin-Chaman routes have also been blocked.

“[Both] the people and political parties have rejected the [rigged] elections,” BNP leader Ghulam Nabi said stressing that the wheel-jam strike would continue till 5pm.