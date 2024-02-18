Bilawal hints at launching protest if rigging allegations not redressed

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari declared on Sunday that former president and party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari would be the PPP’s nominee for the presidency, vowing that Zardari would bring unity to the country and address the pressing issues facing its citizens.

Speaking at a rally in Thatta, Bilawal emphasised Zardari’s potential role in extinguishing the “fire of hatred” and safeguarding the nation’s unity, particularly in light of the PPP’s recent electoral success, notably in Sindh province.

“I had no stubbornness to sit on the prime minister’s chair. I contested for you, for my people,” Bilawal stated, highlighting the challenges Pakistan faces, including inflation reaching record levels and the prevalence of divisive politics.

PPP chairman urged fellow politicians to prioritise the interests of the people over their own, lamenting the detrimental impact of self-serving politics on the federation and its provinces.

“All political parties should ponder over Pakistan’s future rather than their individual gains,” he remarked, addressing the ongoing protests against election results and the prevalence of rigging allegations.

Regarding the PPP’s approach to addressing grievances, Bilawal outlined the party’s commitment to resolving issues through appropriate channels, including the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), courts, or Parliament, before resorting to protests.

“We aim to tackle the challenges faced by the people, particularly flood victims in Balochistan and Sindh,” he asserted, underlining the party’s dedication to serving the populace.

Rejecting offers of power-sharing arrangements by PML-N, Bilawal affirmed that the PPP’s focus remained on addressing the people’s concerns rather than securing ministerial positions.

“I was offered that they [PML-N] make their prime minister for the first three years, and I become prime minister for the next two, but I refused. We don’t work for ourselves but for the people,” he stated firmly, emphasising the importance of democratic principles and accountability.

“We will talk about the problems of the people, not just seek ministerial positions,” he declared, signalling the PPP’s commitment to constructive engagement within the political system. In a pointed remark directed at Pir Pagara, Bilawal suggested that the GDA chief may have been misled into believing he could secure electoral victory simply by virtue of his large following. He reiterated his party’s commitment to the slogan “Pakistan khappay”.

He also said that his party will staunchly resist any efforts to bring dictatorship back to the country.