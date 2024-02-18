3 independent candidates from Balochistan join PPP

Three independent candidates on Sunday joined the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

The development came after PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari held a meeting with the independent candidates in Balochistan. Prominent among those who attended the meeting were Liaquat Lehri, Asfandyar Kakar, and Maulana Noorullah.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Sunday expressed resolve to guide the country through its economic and political challenges. Sources divulged that the PPP had given its approval to join the federal cabinet, signalling the conclusion of extensive negotiations between the two prominent political parties.

According to sources the key positions, such as the presidency and speakership of the National Assembly, will be entrusted to the PPP. However, decisions concerning the Senate chairman and the appointments of all four provincial governors will be addressed in subsequent discussions.