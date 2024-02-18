JI announces protest against most ‘rigged’ polls on Feb 23

Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Sirajul Haq, addressing a press conference at Mansoorah on Sunday, deemed the recent election the most polluted, rigged, and controversial in the country’s history.

He urged political parties to unite in strengthening democracy and announced plans for a protest in Peshawar on February 23 and a “Save Democracy Conference” in Islamabad on February 25. Emphasizing the need for the Chief Election Commissioner’s resignation and the establishment of a judicial commission for rigging investigation, Haq referenced Commissioner Rawalpindi’s revelations as endorsement of the JI’s stance. Rejecting proposals for a national government, he insisted on respecting the people’s real mandate and affirmed ongoing communication with affected parties, including PTI, on rigging concerns.

Reflecting on past elections, Haq highlighted the country’s division and vulnerability to martial laws, stressing the failure of the Election Commission in conducting transparent elections. He cited instances like internet shutdown on election day and delayed result announcements as clear signs of rigging.

Haq expressed concern over international observers, media, and western democracies’ apprehensions about the election process in Pakistan. He warned that a government formed on a false mandate would not be accepted globally and criticized the wastage of Rs50 billion from the national exchequer on the fake election exercise.

The JI leader criticized the caretaker government for escalating petrol, gas, and electricity prices, making it challenging for the common man.