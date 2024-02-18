Shahrukh Khan says he bathes for over two hours before release of his film

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has revealed why he takes a long bath a day before the release of his every film.

The 58-year-old actor spoke about this ritual before his films’ release recently at the World Government Summit in Dubai.

Shah Rukh said that the long bath ritual and bath-salt dips are ‘deeply satisfying’ for him.

“In India, films mostly release on Fridays, so on Thursday evenings, at my home in Mumbai, a day before my movie releases, I give myself a two-and-a-half-hour bath and rinse myself of all my work,” he said. The actor further stated that irrespective of his film’s fate, he heads back to work with the aim of making better movies.

Shah Rukh Khan discusses the uncertainty of a film’s opening day and how he remains committed to making better movies regardless of the film’s fate.

He also emphasises the importance of hard work and dedication in the film industry. He said that irrespective of the film’s fate, he heads back to work on Monday and tries to make better movies.

When the journalist said he doesn’t have to worry about the numbers, SRK quipped, “No, I do need the money. The bath oils are very expensive!”

SRK has YRF’s Tiger vs Pathaan with Salman Khan in the pipeline. Reportedly, he is also reuniting with his close friend Karan Johar for a film. There were also rumors of him collaborating with daughter Suhana Khan for an actioner. However, the movie has reportedly been shelved after the reactions to the latter’s debut project The Archies.