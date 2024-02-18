Kapil Sharma wants to collaborate with Nadir Ali, discusses Lahore ancestry

In a heartwarming conversation between Indian comedian Kapil Sharma and Pakistani YouTuber Nadir Ali where Kapil extended an invitation for a mutual collaboration.

It was a sweet chat posted on Nadir Ali’s social media accounts in which Kapil, said how much he liked Nadir’s work and suggested that he wanted them both to collaborate in a show and the venue would be Dubai.

The two comedians’ friendship was immediately apparent as Kapil expressed his appreciation regarding Nadir’s abilities and overall performance on his show. “Nadir, I like you. I was simply observing your program. Setting the tone for the thrilling proposal, Kapil said, “You speak very well, and conduct the show well too.”

As the discussion progressed, Kapil went into his family history and discovered his link to Lahore. “I am essentially from Amritsar,” declared Kapil. I am aware that you are from a nearby location possibly Lahore. My great-grandfather or grandfather came from Lahore.” He continued by describing how other family members were also from Lahore. “In 1915, my father was born in Amritsar. This brings back a lot of memories for me. Nadir, let’s get together in Dubai one day.”

A further thrill in a possible collaboration was the expectation of a future encounter between the two comedians. Nadir confirmed this as well, stressing how crucial it was that they meet. Kapil further said, “We made something nice, bro.” It’s something I want you to do too. Say that I will give you a call as soon as I get in Dubai. We’re meeting in Dubai this time.”

During this warm gesture, Nadir requested Kapil to talk to his mother who also became the part of conversation. Kapil interacted with Nadir’s mothers with a cordial greeting and well wishes. The conversation brought attention towards the universal attraction of humor and the possibility of cross-border cooperation. The exchange between Kapil and Nadir not only showcased the mutual respect and affection between the two comedians but also highlighted fan anticipation for a possible partnership that would undoubtedly provide entertainment and laughter to a global audience.