Rap song calling for death of Dua Lipa, Bella and Mia Khalifa ‘tops charts in Israel’

An Israeli rap duo have reportedly called for the deaths of Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid and Mia Khalifa in a song which has shot to the top of charts in Israel.

The drill song, which artists Ness and Stilla said they recorded to be a “war anthem”, has split the country due to its support for military action in the Gaza strip following the 7 October Hamas attacks. It has racked up over 18 million views on YouTube since it was released on 14 November last year, The Times reports.

“Harbu Darbu”, meaning “raining hell on one’s opponent”, in Hebrew slang is originally derived from the Arabic words for “mayhem” and “war strike”. The song is intended to be a patriotic anthem to boost morale, according to the artists.

With a middle finger up, the rappers call for the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) to attack singer Dua Lipa, supermodel Bella Hadid and former adult content creator Mia Khalifa.

The song calls for the IDF to “rain a storm” and “strike” a list of individuals including the women who have all previously supported the Palestinian cause or called for a ceasefire.

Nessya Levi (Ness), 21, one half of the duo celebrates Israeli air strikes on Gaza saying: “Get your ass ready because here comes the air force.

You can feel the tremors all the way to Tel Aviv”. Meanwhile, Dor Soroker (Stilla), 25, refers to the “sons of Amalek” a controversial biblical reference also made by President Benjamin Netanyahu, which the International Court of Justice ruled could be considered “plausible” in genocidal intent.

Soroker has defended the lyrics and says he has received death threats as a result.

“They made us out to be a bunch of Jewish fascists who want to kill Arabs,” he said in an interview with Ynet. “We’re representing the country, and this song raises morale, so we’ll take the threats. It’s worth it.” The song’s lyrics also include references to Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah, Mohammed Deif who is head of Hamas’s al-Qassam brigades, as well as what appears to be a racialised reference to Palestinians and Arabic names in “Abu Baklawa” referring to the middle eastern dessert.